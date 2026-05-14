We’ve been writing about Poul Thorsen for eight years.



Poul Thorsen is perhaps best known as the scientist who disputed the thimerosal-autism connection. His paper was published in NEJM.

There was no association between the age at the time of vaccination, the time since vaccination, or the date of vaccination and the development of autistic disorder.

In addition to being completely wrong about thimerosal and autism, Thorsen is also known for “allegedly” embezzling at least $1M in CDC grant money from 2004 to 2010. According to bank account records, Thorsen purchased a home in Atlanta, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, an Audi automobile, and a Honda SUV with funds that he received from the CDC grants.

James Grundvig tells Thorsen’s sordid tale in his book Master Manipulator. Thorsen’s research group, the North Atlantic Neuro-Epidemiology Alliances (NANEA) seemed to operate as a front for his shady business dealings, empty promises, and his addiction to money. He was eventually charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on twenty-two counts of fraud.

Accountability seems as if it is on the horizon, because Thorsen has been extradited from Germany to the US after over 14 years on the run.



It’s amazing what we sometimes find in our Tenpenny archives. Thorsen first became a fugitive in 2011 when Hillary Clinton was serving as Secretary of State for the Obama administration. Did she help him escape? Did she look the other way? She could have easily extradited him. Maybe we’ll get some answers now that he is in US custody.

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