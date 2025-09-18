The war to silence vaccine injuries has been going on a long time. I ran across this article by James Grundvig in our Tenpenny Report Archives. His articles are always beautifully written, and it’s our choice for this week’s Throwback Thursday. It happened on a Saturday afternoon in a church in Harlem in 2019. The event was The Harlem Children’s Health Forum.



Reverend Al Sharpton was supposed to be a keynote speaker but dropped out abruptly two days before the event.



A week before the event, the infamous Dr. Peter Hotez began arguing with RFK Jr. on Twitter, but refused to debate him in person.

The Harlem forum went on as planned. Notable speakers were Children Health Defense’s General Counsel, Mary Holland, pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, mothers of autistic children, and so on.



RFK Jr. was last to speak. He stepped up to the podium. They gave him hardly any speaking time. Then, the church manager told everyone the forum was over and they had to leave. Why? Because the crowded hall was suddenly a fire hazard. Why didn’t they count people on the way in to prevent overcrowding? Why didn’t they have overflow capability?



We all know the answer.

So what happened? We’ll give you a hint. RFK Jr. stood on a chair outside the church and kept going. He talked extensively about the Pharma-hijacked Democratic Party, stating that it was a party his father and uncle President John F. Kennedy would not recognize in 2019.



The effect was magical. He drew in people from the sidewalk. Motorists stopped their cars to listen. (If you were in your car, and you saw Bobby Kennedy “preaching” on a chair, wouldn’t you stop?)



We’ve witnessed another event this past week where efforts to squelch the message of TPUSA only ended up greatly advancing that message to the ends of the earth.



Crying “fire” in a crowded room didn’t work in 2019 and it won’t work now. The ACIP meeting will go on today as planned. They will show evidence that the COVID jabs are linked to child deaths. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Nothing can stop what is coming.

The ACIP meeting can be viewed by the public on Sep 18 and 19 here: https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html. You can click on the image above to go to the ACIP meeting site.

