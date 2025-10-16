This week’s Throwback comes from one of our viewers, who said that developments like the one below are going up all around her area. I’ve heard this quite a bit from people around the US. Some will say it’s no big deal — that apartment developers are building because the price of owning a home is now out of reach for most people. But it also begs the question: are these more than just apartments? Are 15-minute cities still in the work?

Certainly, 15-minute cities are not theoretical. They are real, and exist in many places around the world. The concept is all upside — beautiful accommodations, parks, everything within walking and biking distance. It all sounds great until you are locked in your area, right?



What is a 15‑Minute City?

In short, a 15‑minute city is an urban design concept in which most daily needs (groceries, healthcare, schools, parks, work, etc.) can be reached by walking or biking within about 15 minutes from home.

Paris is considered the leader of 15-minute cities, and the mayor has made it a central plan of her administration. Barcelona, Spain has car-free, green spaces called “superblocks.” Copenhagen, Denmark’s Nordhavn district meets the criteria as well, and some say it is a 5-minute city. Melbourne, Australia is not far behind, focusing on the new buzzword “hyper‑proximity.” Some regions of China (in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Baoding) have “15‑minute community life circles” so people can get many of their daily needs within walking distance.



In the US, the cities you would suspect are 15-minute cities, with inner neighborhoods reducing cars and outer neighborhoods still car-dependent (another buzz word.) Seattle and Portland are on the list, as is Boston, San Francisco, and New York City. And of course, Washington, DC (of course now, the National Guard is 15 minutes away or less, too!)



These all sound great, until they’re not. This week’s Throwback is to The False Allure of the 15-Minute City.



Just remember: a great place to live can become The Hunger Games districts in the blink of an eye. All it takes is an Antifa mob or the next pandemic.

