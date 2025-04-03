This past weekend, I listened to this excellent interview with Dr. Clayton Baker, MD from the University of Rochester. He used the phrase “creating Godzilla to create a vaccine against Godzilla” to basically explain how our government justifies their approach to bioterrorism. The bill of goods we’ve been sold is that other enemy countries are creating disease X to use against us. So, the US has to create disease X so that we can create a vaccine against disease X to be ready for the enemy launch.

One example is the “terrorist” letters sent to Congress during the 9/11 event. Those letters scared everyone and as a result there was a very large increase in appropriations money for biodefense research. Over time, it became clear (from the specific analysis of the anthrax itself) that the letters were not from an external terrorist attack, but from someone within the US biodefense research sector.



But the damage was already done, and the program already formed, created by Dick Cheney and led by Anthony Fauci.



It’s the same with the bird flu, and this is our focused Throwback Thursday topic of the week. Dr. Baker says all the signs show that the latest clade of the virus actually came from the US National Poultry Research Center in Athens, Georgia. This happened already in Antarctica. Oh, and of course it happened in Wuhan as well.

Read our Thursday Throwback here.

H5N1 Bird Flu Detected in Antarctica Right Next to US Biolab...https://vaxxter.com/h5n1-bird-flu/

I have quite a bit of material about failed bird culling in my new book which is out soon. Join the book launch team to be the first to read it.