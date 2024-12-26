Lest we forget…the bird flu hype has been going on for a while now.
California declared a state emergency over bird flu, with ONE confirmed case. And why did Australia just invest $1 billion to prepare for H5N1 bird flu outbreaks?
Officials justify the large investment by saying avian influenza poses a significant risk to the nation's industry and wildlife. They've created a task force across government departments and have done outbreak simulation exercises. That sounds familiar.
However, not only is bird flu not significant, it is actually non-existent Down Under. Australia is the only continent to have not detected H5N1. Even Antarctica has detected it. But not Australia, so what gives?
Months earlier, the US made a similar investment of $1 billion for bird flu preparedness. The funding was part of Biden's $1.2 trillion omnibus spending package.
Additionally, Ceva will produce 8 billion doses of poultry vaccines annually in its Hungarian plant. Ceva is the fifth largest animal health company in the world; they have a presence in 110 countries.
All of this smells fishy (or fowl-y). Something is for the birds, that is for sure. We'll keep our eye on this one.
And here’s my latest take on the bird flu.
Thank you Dr. Tenpenny for your constant common sense, which seems in short supply these days with most.
They desperately want to throw a wrench into the incoming administration's plans in my opinion. They want to tie RFK Jr's hands and make it impossible for him to make any changes. Add to that the fact that the engineers of the dystopia they are trying to create have openly said they don't want us eating Meat, Dairy, Eggs, etc. I don't trust any of this and I *refuse* to fall for this insanity. If we fall for it, if we allow these monsters to scare us into masking, distancing, locking down, and getting shots *again*, then we deserve exactly what we get. Until we see people dropping dead all around us, it's a fake "case-demic". They are using (as far as I know) the PCR test to find this stuff and from what I've heard, they can find any "virus du jour" they want with these. If it's not "bird flu" it will be something else. They are going to use this for as long as we let them. They are going to try and scare the heck out of the public... for as long as we let them.