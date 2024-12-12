Lest we forget…

Of course we remember 9/11, but how many of us remember the anthrax letters sent to Congress? The Tenpenny Report guest author Maryam Henein wrote a detailed article on these letters a year ago. Read it here; it is the topic of this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Over time, it became clear that the letters were not from an external terrorist attack, but from someone within the US biodefense research sector. The letters achieved the goal of a very large increase in appropriations money for biodefense research. And who was placed in charge of this program? None other than Anthony Fauci. And who selected Fauci? Vice President Dick Cheney.



Good to remember the history of these dirtbags.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment