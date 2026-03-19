Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Elle's avatar
Elle
4h

The USDA just announced they are dropping thousands of rabies vaccines from planes soon? We have to stop this quickly!

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Lance Dreiss's avatar
Lance Dreiss
36m

AllianceOfIndigenousNations.org was the first Tribunal court in the world to issue a declaration the mRNA injections are, in fact, a biological and technological weapon! This is the second court calling them bioweapons.

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