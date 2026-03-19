Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
Six years later, are we finally seeing glimmers of COVID accountability?
It has definitely been a long time coming. Too long.
You have to admit seeing this on the official White House website is extremely satisfying.
Definitely take a look at this extremely comprehensive account of COVID-19.
Another win: for the first time ever, we heard the Covid jabs called “bioweapons” in court in the Netherlands trial! 💥 We are definitely keeping an eye on these proceedings.
Just this week, Australian businesses won millions in reparations for the revenue they lost in the draconian lockdowns.
The tides do seem to be turning. We need accountability, lest we forget the Pfizer documents listing thousands of side effects—the very same documents they tried to have sealed for 75 years.
We won’t let it happen again. As I say in many of my presentations, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, ain’t gonna happen!”
The USDA just announced they are dropping thousands of rabies vaccines from planes soon? We have to stop this quickly!
AllianceOfIndigenousNations.org was the first Tribunal court in the world to issue a declaration the mRNA injections are, in fact, a biological and technological weapon! This is the second court calling them bioweapons.