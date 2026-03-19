It has definitely been a long time coming. Too long.

You have to admit seeing this on the official White House website is extremely satisfying.

Definitely take a look at this extremely comprehensive account of COVID-19.



Another win: for the first time ever, we heard the Covid jabs called “bioweapons” in court in the Netherlands trial! 💥 We are definitely keeping an eye on these proceedings.

Just this week, Australian businesses won millions in reparations for the revenue they lost in the draconian lockdowns.

The tides do seem to be turning. We need accountability, lest we forget the Pfizer documents listing thousands of side effects—the very same documents they tried to have sealed for 75 years.

We won’t let it happen again. As I say in many of my presentations, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, ain’t gonna happen!”

Buy the Book