Bobby was right then and he’s right now. We need a complete overhaul of the cesspool of corruption known as the CDC. And he’s doing it.



Our favorite agency is the topic of this week’s Throwback Thursday. At this point, we’ve written countless articles on this inept agency. Read them in our Tenpenny Report Archives.



I mention the CDC 121 times in my new book, Zero Accountability. Believe me, they are not flattering mentions. Here’s one:



”The news of the direct bird-to-human transmission sent a chill throughout the medical and scientific community: This was reported to be the first documented isolation of H5N1 in humans and was all public health officials around the globe needed to hear, even though there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission and no further human infections occurred. They believed the next pandemic had arrived.



Today, instead of reflecting worry at the presence of an H5N1 infection, the WHO, CDC, and vaccine manufacturers would be rubbing their hands together and jumping up and down with glee.”

