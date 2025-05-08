Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Garber's avatar
Sally Garber
4h

Get rid of the CDC!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nancy barker's avatar
nancy barker
4h

🎯 It must be stopped!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture