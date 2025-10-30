Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

FreedomFighter
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
16h

Yes, Dr. T, we need full disclosure. We need full disclosure about autism, and so many more ills and dis-ease. We are America, the most powerful nation ever. We need, deserve and demand full disclosure. As a free nation, we deserve to be fully and truthfully informed.

Stand up and be vocal, loud and often.

Rob D
Rob D
4h

I love how every time anyone of import mentions changing, revising, or flat out ending the childhood "schedule" we hear, "more studies need to be done." Seriously? There are dozens and even hundreds of studies out there showing how "vaccines" clearly contribute to the declining health of children and all Americans. Action is what is needed. Not more studies.

