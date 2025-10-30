Dr. Leo Kanner was a pioneer in autism research and is credited with our modern-day understanding of autism. He viewed autism as a distinct neurodevelopmental condition and helped establish specific diagnostic criteria.

The paper that set the stage was Kanner’s 1943 academic paper, Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact. Kanner identified key behaviors, patterns, and characteristics. It was a pivotal work that centered around the study of 11 children. Kanner quickly realized that the explosive behavior and seemingly irrelevant use of words, repetition of words, and so on was something distinct and never seen before. One of the children, Donald, was the first child Kanner saw. As it is now, it was back then, too…Donald’s father was his child’s best advocate, and wrote Kanner a 33-page letter on every detail of Donald’s life and afflictions.

Let’s hope we can start what Kanner finished, and shed the full light on autism now. We’ve had enough time. It is the moment for full disclosure.

