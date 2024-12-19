Lest we forget…

The Deep State is trying to starve us. They do everything from stealing farmland to culling birds. It’s been going on for quite a while, and this is the topic of this week’s Throwback Thursday. We first wrote about it in February 2023, and by July there were so many new incidents, we had to write a second article. And if you think its the first time our government has tried to control the food supply, think again and read this.

Fast forward to today. Do we really need a National Milk Testing Strategy?

Even if we don’t need it, we have it as of early December, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). The federal agency began the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) as a measure to fight the “outbreak” of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in dairy cattle. Keep in mind H5N1 was first seen (in a few cattle) in March 2024. It is hardly at problematic levels but the narrative has created fear all year about an imminent pandemic (especially with the help of buffoons like Fauci-wannabe Peter Hotez. We just wrote about his latest idiocy in The Tenpenny Report.)

The great milk strategy per USDA requires that all raw (unpasteurized) milk samples nationwide be collected and shared with USDA for testing. The goal? To “facilitate comprehensive H5N1 surveillance of the nation’s milk supply and dairy herds.”



The key phrase above is “surveillance", but they’re not watching milk, they’re watching those “rogue” farmers who dare to produce healthy, nutrient rich raw milk…and those who choose to buy it.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment