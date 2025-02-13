Lest we forget…

Even though you’d like to forget, here is Liz Warren’s unhinged exchange with Bobby Kennedy during his first confirmation hearing.

What nerve she has lecturing RFK Jr. about profiting from prosecuting Big Pharma. Liz is in the top 3 takers of Big Pharma money. In particular, she took money from the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma.

Warren has taken money from various Sackler family members since 2012, the year of her first Senate bid. When news outlets began uncovering the Sackler donations in 2019, Liz pulled a mea culpa and donated the equivalent amount to charity ($4,500) to offset past donations. With estimates that she now rakes in over $1M annually from Big Pharma, Lizzie has stepped up her game.

If you need a reminder of what exactly Purdue Pharma is, the family owned company is the manufacturer of OxyContin, the addictive painkiller widely accused of fueling the opioid crisis in the U.S.

Our 2017 article is this week’s Throwback Thursday topic: Purdue Pharma Sued For Knowingly Making Oxy a Street Drug.



Read it here.

