VP J.D. Vance said this week that we must take back every piece of US land controlled by China. Yes! We’ve been sounding the alarm for a while now about how much farmland and other land China owns.



Here is an excerpt from our Throwback Thursday article of the week, The Deep State Really Is Trying to Starve Us from our Tenpenny Report Archives. (While you’re at it, read the sequel, Yes, The Deep State Is Still Trying To Starve Us.



Investors with communist party ties in China have purchased nearly as much land as Bill Gates, culminating in a concerted effort over the last decade to purchase not only farmland but agricultural businesses like Smithfield Foods, the nation’s largest pork processing company. Furthermore, there is an alarming trend regarding the Chinese buyers having connections to the Chinese Communist Party.



J.D. is right. There are many good reasons to claw back our land from the CCP.

