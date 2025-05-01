Over the last couple of years, we’ve been sounding the alarm on the World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty. Click here for an article directory to those past articles.

The text is now completed and the WHO will soon vote. The Brownstone Institute’s senior scholar David Bell wrote one of the best articles I’ve seen on this topic. Read it here. (His article also has links to the treaty text and other details.)



He cuts to the heart of the matter, in that the treaty is fueled by the private sector’s heavy investment in vaccines. He describes the WHO as a captured entity, so very much like most of our institutions these days. WHO was once independent and not beholden to outside interests. Now, a few countries with large vaccine and biotech industries direct most of the WHO’s work. They’re captured by corporatized public health, as he puts it. He’s so right. WHO used to focus on health priorities that increased longevity, but now they focus on the pandemic industrial complex.

And because corporate entities drive the WHO, success is about enlarging markets, not reducing the need for intervention. The treaty is nothing more than “part of a broad effort to extract large profits and salaries from an intrinsic human fear of rare causes of death. Fear and confusion distract human minds from rational behavior.”



Once again, he’s so right. The ever-present, never-ending pandemic fear is the topic of our Throwback Thursday this week. Definitely give Bell’s article a read. It is well worth your time.



Many of the themes of his article are covered in my new book Zero Accountability in a Failed System. That’s a good read too!

