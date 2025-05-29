It’s called collusion in the market, and is otherwise known as the revolving door between the FDA and the pharmaceutical industry. Between 2001 and 2010, 15 out of 26 FDA reviewers left their FDA jobs (working on approvals of hematology-oncology drugs) to work or consult for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Another 2018 investigation found that 11 out of 16 FDA medical reviewers who worked on drug approvals later took jobs or consulted for the companies they previously regulated.



One notable example is FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who left the agency in 2019 to become a board member for Pfizer.

It is rampant and it is sickening, and it is the topic of our Throwback Thursday this week. What do Donald Rumsfeld, Tamiflu and Roche Pharma have in common? Find out about it in this article I wrote late last year.

