In August of last year, we featured an article about Joel Salatin, America’s farmer. If you don’t know about Joel, you need to.

In December 2024, Salatin, the world’s best known regenerative farmer, accepted one of six advisory positions to the Secretary of Agriculture (USDA).



Fast forward only one year later, and the USDA just announced yesterday a sweeping $700 million Regenerative Pilot Program designed to turbo-charge U.S. farm productivity, cut red tape, and restore America’s depleted soil.



The pilot program directs unprecedented support to farmers who will adopt regenerative practices. And there is an urban component to it as well.



It is a tremendous win for the MAHA agenda.

Better food. More fiber. Nutrient-rich soil. Toxin-free soil. Everything we need.



Our farms, and farmers, have been under assault for decades. It’s time to fix that, and it appears we are now doing just that.





