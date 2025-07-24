Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
We're learning a lot about Obama this week. Remember his birth certificate?
Former President Obama has been directly implicated in the Russia Russia Russia hoax. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's recent White House press conference shows the smoking gun – Obama’s role in intelligence manipulations designed to undermine Donald Trump's 2016 victory and the will of the American people. Here is an excerpt:
Obama is our Throwback Thursday topic of the week. Lest we forget…Trump has been challenging Obama's birth certificate since before 2016. The topic has started to resurface, and we are likely going to learn a whole lot about Obama in the coming days.
There’s an interesting story about Obama and his SSN. The story goes that Obama’s SSN first belonged to a man by the name of Jean Paul Ludwig, who had a SSN starting with 042 and issued in Connecticut. Ludwig died in Hawaii and Obama’s grandmother, Madelyn Payne Dunham, who worked in the courthouse, is rumored to have taken Ludwig’s SSN to give to her grandson Barack because he was not born in the US.
Did this happen?
Last year, I interviewed resident expert Susan Daniels, author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama, a book that chronicles Daniels’ true story of attempting to remove Obama from the 2012 presidential ballot because she felt that the left, led by Obama, was destroying the US from within. Click on the picture below to listen to that interview.
Susan told us that the story about Ludwig is not true, given that he had a SSN of 045, not the 042 like Obama’s. We also asked Susan about the strange circumstances surrounding Hawaiian health official Loretta Fuddy, who approved the release of Obama's birth certificate in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, Fuddy’s plane went down shortly after leaving a Hawaiian airport. There were 9 people on board, but Fuddy was the only one who died. The other 8 were safely rescued.
Susan says that Loretta Fuddy was likely murdered. Even though Obama didn’t have Ludwig’s SSN, Obama is using a stolen SSN (which is a felony) and Obama's birth certificate is also indeed phony. Susan says that it was entered into the book at the Hawaii Dept. of Health in 2008, when his other forged documents were created. Someone may have been afraid that Fuddy would one day spill the beans. In fact, Susan has an affidavit copy (see her Substack for details) from someone who worked in the Board of Elections in 2008 that says that no birth certificate existed in Hawaii for Obama and that neither hospital there would claim him.
In her book Susan makes a strong argument that Obama was more than likely born in Vancouver, British Columbia, which means he was never a U.S. citizen. Although his mother was an American, to be able to confer citizenship to her son, she would have to be five years past the age of fourteen. She was four years and nine months past fourteen when he was born, so Barry is not a US citizen.
And that is probably just the tip of the iceberg.
I was in Nairobi, Kenya in 2017. Every single adult Kenyan I encountered told me that Obama was born in Kenya. They were so proud that a fellow Kenyan was president of the United States. They didn't realize what they were telling me; Obama was not eligible to be president. They didn't know that he had claimed a Hawaiian birth.
The Birther movement started by Hillary Clinton died once investigators discovered Barry Barack Hussein’s biological father was black Communist icon Frank Marshall Davis. A Stalin useful idiot Russians were using aa a stooge in infiltrate the American Civil Rights movement. The same way they infiltrated the labor movement in the UK. And defeated Churchill. Ike was a bit smarter.
Anyway, with that back ground, Frank Marshall Davis committed statutory rape of an upper class under aged white liberal teen girl. The thought was life would be easier for a mixed race baby with grand parents in Hawaii. Frank Marshall Davis being a US Citizen, Barry Barack was indeed “natural born” per Constitutional requirements. The faux marriage to a university polygamist from a British Protectorate in Africa was just a smoke screen to protect Frank Marshall Davis from rape of an under aged white teen girl prosecution. Pictures of his mother and Frank Marshall Davis in leather bondage garb made the rounds when Hillary ran against BhO.
What shows the digital long form birth certificate was a forgery is listing Kenya as a country 18 months before Kenya existed. From there lots of forensics show it is forged and kluged together. The myth of Dreams of My Father, as Michelle slipped up and confirmed, was ghost written by domestic terrorist Bill Ayers, Weathermen bomber. When Barack had “writers block”. Barack’s political career was launched in the upper middle class Prairie Fire Communist Manifesto living room of Bill Ayers and Bernadette Dohrn in Chicago. With the help of Black Separatist Theology Rev. Wright and Trinity “Church”. To reform Barack’s Muslim past in Indonesia post 9-11.