Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Carolyn Kerbs MSN, RN
I was in Nairobi, Kenya in 2017. Every single adult Kenyan I encountered told me that Obama was born in Kenya. They were so proud that a fellow Kenyan was president of the United States. They didn't realize what they were telling me; Obama was not eligible to be president. They didn't know that he had claimed a Hawaiian birth.

Alamo Dude
The Birther movement started by Hillary Clinton died once investigators discovered Barry Barack Hussein’s biological father was black Communist icon Frank Marshall Davis. A Stalin useful idiot Russians were using aa a stooge in infiltrate the American Civil Rights movement. The same way they infiltrated the labor movement in the UK. And defeated Churchill. Ike was a bit smarter.

Anyway, with that back ground, Frank Marshall Davis committed statutory rape of an upper class under aged white liberal teen girl. The thought was life would be easier for a mixed race baby with grand parents in Hawaii. Frank Marshall Davis being a US Citizen, Barry Barack was indeed “natural born” per Constitutional requirements. The faux marriage to a university polygamist from a British Protectorate in Africa was just a smoke screen to protect Frank Marshall Davis from rape of an under aged white teen girl prosecution. Pictures of his mother and Frank Marshall Davis in leather bondage garb made the rounds when Hillary ran against BhO.

What shows the digital long form birth certificate was a forgery is listing Kenya as a country 18 months before Kenya existed. From there lots of forensics show it is forged and kluged together. The myth of Dreams of My Father, as Michelle slipped up and confirmed, was ghost written by domestic terrorist Bill Ayers, Weathermen bomber. When Barack had “writers block”. Barack’s political career was launched in the upper middle class Prairie Fire Communist Manifesto living room of Bill Ayers and Bernadette Dohrn in Chicago. With the help of Black Separatist Theology Rev. Wright and Trinity “Church”. To reform Barack’s Muslim past in Indonesia post 9-11.

