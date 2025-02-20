Our Throwback Thursday topic for this week is, once again, bird flu. Just look at what is in the headlines this week. Wyoming confirmed its first human case, bringing the total to 70 cases...across 13 states. Hardly a pandemic. Minnesota has "persistent" cases and now eagles AND owls are coming down with bird flu (because they're birds.)

California lab workers are threatening to strike, and that could create a huge issue with the "pandemic" that state is experiencing. After all, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency (but notice how you didn't hear anything at all about bird flu in the midst of all the fires in Pacific Palisades and nearby areas.)

Turkey will export 15,000 tons of eggs to the US given our shortage, which was created by the USDA. How? The brilliant idea for mass culling has failed spectacularly because H5N1 is still propagating in poultry flocks.

Costs associated with the outbreak exceed $1.4 billion. This sum includes $227 million from USDA APHIS for indemnity payments to farms, some that have been infected multiple times with HPAI.

Sounds like DOGE should look into this.

Culling is reckless, unnecessary and actual facilitates transmission to humans. We need the eggs from Turkey because of the culling and because they've reached a 45-year high in terms of price just last month.

Now the USDA says it has accidentally fired several key employees who were working on the bird flu "pandemic" and they desperately want them back.

ENOUGH with the bird flu. They’ve been keeping us in fear for years over it. We know because my team has been writing about it. It’s time to fish or cut bait and time for the madness to end. But until it does, read our treasure trove of articles here!

