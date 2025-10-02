If you are over age 50, you likely remember your mom giving you the tiny orange fruity baby aspirin when you had a slight fever…that is until the 1980s when the Big Pharma notified us all about Reye’s Syndrome. (Even though Tylenol had been on the market for years, it was still not the drug of choice for fever.)

In 1982, the US Surgeon General issued a warning against using aspirin. Your child could DIE if he or she had a viral illness and was given aspirin.

Also in 1982 were the Chicago-area Tylenol murders. Seven people, including a young couple, a teenage girl, and several others, died after taking Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with potassium cyanide. Widespread panic ensued with a nationwide recall of Tylenol products by Johnson & Johnson, and the company was praised for its crisis management: swift recall and novel tamper-proof packaging ideas. The killer was never caught; the likely suspect died in 2023.



I’m sure this timing is a coincidence.

Fast forward to 1986, and aspirin got the official dire labeling: “do not use in children and teens with a viral illness due to Reye’s Syndrome risk”. And voila—1986 was the birth of Tylenol as the OTC med of choice for fever.

Also in 1986, vaccines got full liability protection.

I’m sure this timing is yet another coincidence.

So what about Reye’s Syndrome? Yes, it’s detrimental. It causes liver failure (but so does Tylenol.) And, Reye’s is extremely rare. Another question: was it ever Reye’s at all? My colleague questions that. The bottom line is that there were very few cases of Reye’s, much like the hysteria we see today about bird flu, monkey pox, Chagas disease and on and on. Sadly, very little has changed with the hysteria machine.

