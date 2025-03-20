The 5 year anniversary of lockdowns is here and I'm angry

Our colleague Dr. Jen Brown wrote about the 5-year anniversary this week. I think it expresses how we are all feeling. Read it here.

Our lives changed forever 5 years ago, and STILL the world is trying to sweep the covid debacle under the proverbial carpet. It is very angering and frustrating. For example, she is still angry that patients went 2 years without being seen in person by their healthcare provider. She is still angry that healthcare made you test NEGATIVE for covid before seeing you and treating you. She is still angry that all of the hospital people decided that ethics and morals didn’t matter, and let people die alone. She is still angry that schools were shut down, we masked up little toddlers, and we used a bunk covid test to dictate our risk levels and quarantines.

“Until the day I die……I will NOT let the world forget that a powerful group of people lied, hoodwinked, bullshitted, and used every possible medium to spread fear. I will also not let anyone forget that 70% of our country fell for it and that cost people jobs, friendships, family, and more.”

While Covid has changed her life so much that she feels blessed beyond measure, it would be nice to see the loudest voices admit they got it severely wrong.

Read our Thursday Throwback, all things COVID, here.

