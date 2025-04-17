Everyone in Washington DC is clutching their pearls over Trump’s DOGE, in particular cutting government employees. They’re acting like it is a first-of-its-kind tyranny, but it’s not.
Bill Clinton did it too. Here are the highlights:
do more with less
find ways to give the American people the service they deserve
reduce the deficit by more than $600 billion
create a government that was leaner but not meaner
established the National Performance Review to cut bureaucracy and red tape
streamline and cut the federal workforce
Clinton reduced the federal work force by nearly 300,000 positions. His government was the smallest it has been since JFK. Clinton did it in a humane way, just as many private companies do every day. Why should the government be any different? Clinton offered buyout programs to these workers, up to $25,000. And several agencies (like the Dept of Defense) already could offer buyouts during Clinton’s presidency, per existing laws.
The question is this: If Clinton reduced these jobs, how did the government build itself back better SO QUICKLY in just three decades? The answer: Our government has been infiltrated. Don’t kid yourself. There are MANY layers of bureaucracy in DC, and far too many involve workers with the job of checking on the work of other workers rather than to perform useful work themselves. Clinton’s buyouts — like Trump’s — were not random but rather targeted to reduce micromanagement and endless bureaucracy. And they were successful.
But it doesn’t stop the cries of “Orange Man Bad.”
Unless you are government employee, or have a relative or friend in gov't employee, why would anybody object to thinning out that work force to save taxpayers billions of dollar? Oh, right, you might be a fan of unions. Oh, right, you might just be a demonrat and it's just a political reaction to Trump and/or Musk. Oh, right, you might be upper management in the Deep State and your job is to put spies and weasels in the government. Sorry, I lost my head for a moment thinking the people might want a leaner government which will cost them less. Everybody must sacrifice for the greater good of the government which is more important than the people paying (slaving) for it.
100% and with psychopathic criminals.. perfectly said!!!