Everyone in Washington DC is clutching their pearls over Trump’s DOGE, in particular cutting government employees. They’re acting like it is a first-of-its-kind tyranny, but it’s not.

Bill Clinton did it too. Here are the highlights:

do more with less

find ways to give the American people the service they deserve

reduce the deficit by more than $600 billion

create a government that was leaner but not meaner

established the National Performance Review to cut bureaucracy and red tape

streamline and cut the federal workforce

Clinton reduced the federal work force by nearly 300,000 positions. His government was the smallest it has been since JFK. Clinton did it in a humane way, just as many private companies do every day. Why should the government be any different? Clinton offered buyout programs to these workers, up to $25,000. And several agencies (like the Dept of Defense) already could offer buyouts during Clinton’s presidency, per existing laws.

The question is this: If Clinton reduced these jobs, how did the government build itself back better SO QUICKLY in just three decades? The answer: Our government has been infiltrated. Don’t kid yourself. There are MANY layers of bureaucracy in DC, and far too many involve workers with the job of checking on the work of other workers rather than to perform useful work themselves. Clinton’s buyouts — like Trump’s — were not random but rather targeted to reduce micromanagement and endless bureaucracy. And they were successful.

But it doesn’t stop the cries of “Orange Man Bad.”

