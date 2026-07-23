Mark you calendars…

From P.J. in our social chat…

”My unvaccinated brother was in the ER during COVID. He was getting oxygen and the ER doc let him have ivermectin. He was doing great. They admitted him and the new non-ER doc discontinued the ivermectin and instead put my brother on remdesivir and baricitinib. He was gone in five days."



My friend Tom Renz says it best. ...“We incentivized MURDERING patients in hospitals. If you go to the hospital & you get a positive COVID test, the hospital gets more money. If you get put on Remdesivir & a Ventilator, the hospital gets more money.”

Whistleblower RN Kimberly Overton agrees with Tom on the protocol murders:

"Patients did NOT die of COVID. They were KILLED by hospital protocols — REMDESIVIR, VENTILATORS, and the denial of life-saving treatments. Ventilators are the new GAS CHAMBERS. I worked ICU during the pandemic... I could not watch one more of my patients needlessly die due to DEADLY hospital protocols."

Remember, there were NO bodies piling up at homes or on streets. Instead, they were dying INSIDE hospitals from medical mismanagement and a corrupt system.

This wasn't a virus. It was PROTOCOL MURDER.



Dr. David Martin reminds us that remdesivir was declared too deadly & unethical to use in African Ebola trials, given its 53% kill rate. It had an 85% mortality in those patients with a high Ebola viral load.



Yet it was the only drug Fauci allowed to be used on COVID patients in hospitals. That’s why families called remdesivir “run, death is near.” Remdesivir completely halts kidney function, and when that is combined with a ventilator, patients typically develop pulmonary edema, causing their lungs to fill with fluid. Basically, they die from drowning. Remdesivir also affects the liver and multiple other organs.



Keep in mind the FDA approved remdesivir for newborns AT BIRTH, as long as the baby weighed 3 pounds.

Senator Ron Johnson wants accountability. Will we get it this time? Once again, we patiently wait for July 29.

🎙 CRITICALLY THINKING WITH THE 5 DOCS

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I hope you’ll join me and Dr. Rob Brown for this important Ask The Expert Masterclass on Monday, July 27 at 8 PM ET. Together, we’ll explore the science behind these invisible exposures and discuss practical steps you can take to better understand and reduce them.

Register today: Radiation.DrTenpenny.com

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In case you missed this week’s episode with Dr. Rob Brown…

Has Technology Outpaced the Human Body?

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