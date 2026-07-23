Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Lesha's avatar
Lesha
14h

Fauci knowingly committed crimes against humanity

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
12h

Democide = death by gov't. Crimes against Humanity - Justice will be served, I pray in my lifetime, if not, our Creator will be the final judge. In God we Trust ...

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