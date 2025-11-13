I never thought I would see this moment come, but after four years of non-stop persecution (2021 – 2025), our persecutor may be deported from the US and on his way back to the UK.

Persecutor, you ask? I’m talking about Imran Ahmed. Does the name ring a bell with you? It didn’t really with us either, until we did some digging. Read our deep dive here: Who Are These People?

Imran Ahmed is the founder of the Center for Combatting Digital Hate (CCDH). They call for censorship, but also for silencing, canceling, doxxing, and even maiming and killing.

For those unfamiliar, the CCDH is a UK/US-based advocacy group that claims to fight “digital hate” and “misinformation.” In practice, CCDH has often acted as a pro-censorship pressure group – seeking to deplatform voices it deems problematic.

Over the past few years, CCDH has put a bullseye on several high-profile figures.



I should know, because I am one of them.

In 2021, they named me as part of the “Disinformation Dozen”, a distinction I proudly share with Sayer Ji, RFK Jr. and others. They put us on a hit list, saying 12 of us were responsible for 65% of the online disinformation about vaccines. Then they targeted others, including Dr. Mercola, and Barbara Loe Fisher of NVIC. Imran called us all extremists who belonged to extremist groups that pose a national security risk – you know, “extreme” groups like Children’s Health Defense and ICAN.

Finally, the tables have turned.

The Trump administration is preparing to revoke Imran’s US visa. Why is he even allowed in our country? Back to the UK you go! This is the first time a foreign advocacy leader faces deportation over targeting American citizens with censorship.

Hopefully it won’t be the last. And Imran is not just any foreign “leader”. His co-founder is Morgan McSweeney, who (incredibly) is Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. Yes, the Prime Minister’s right hand person.

This is unprecedented action by a US administration, and we are thrilled.

Isn’t it interesting how it all seems to tie back to the UK? The world is shocked that the BBC would alter Trump’s January 6 footage to make it sound like he was inciting violence.

I’m not shocked. I’ve lived it for the last four years. I find it interesting that Tim Davie, the BBCite who just resigned, was serving as Director-General of the BBC when the Disinformation Dozen campaign was launched. This is a tangled dark web of BBC, CCDH, and “foundation” funding from USAID and several UK foundations — all to stop the truth. Sayer writes about it here.

As a reminder, on May 15, 2025, six of us 12 “dozen” filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against CCDH, and we hope the case sets a legal precedent to stop future censorship. We’re going up against the most powerful and protected entities in the world but we won’t back down.



And bye-bye Imran. Enjoy the UK. Good riddance. Don’t come back.

