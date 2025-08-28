The US Supreme Court just ruled 5-4 that HHS can definitely cut $783 million in NIH funding going to “diversity, equity and inclusion” DEI grants.



This is the latest in a broad effort to root out DEI policies from the US government, and a specific effort aimed at NIH. We’ve been writing about it from the beginning, so it’s our Throwback Thursday topic of the week.



It started immediately after the inauguration. In our article Kicking Butt and Taking Names: Trump Puts NIH On Notice, we discuss how all grants and associated meetings were halted. The administration combed through submittals to separate out grants for DEI.



In addition to DEI, many of these grants had to do with gender identity research, but there is one set of grants that largely flew under the radar screen: grants dealing with COVID-19 research “inconsistent with the administration’s policy directives” were halted too. That’s important — and largely hidden from us by the media.



In typical fashion, lawsuits ensued, and the case made it to the Supreme Court. Judge Roberts ruled against the funding cuts, and Amy Coney Barrett cast the deciding vote to enable the funding cuts. They basically said that a district court lacks the jurisdiction to restore this funding to federal grants. Nice try, but it didn’t work.



Here’s the full ruling, National Institutes of Health v. American Public Health Association, which has far reaching implications for other federal agencies.



Trump says the DEI policies are illegal, and has issued several Executive Orders (EOs) to end these policies:

EO 14151 , “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing”

EO 14168, “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Trust to the Federal Government”

EO 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity”



The canceled NIH grants will not be reinstated, and the $783 million is just the tip of the iceberg in the ~$12 billion that has been cut at the NIH. Their workforce has also been reduced by roughly 40 percent.

What has NIH done for YOU lately?



Just think of what we could do with $783 million, not to mention $12 billion, properly reallocated? Maybe take care of our elderly and our veterans?

What would you tell RFK Jr. to reallocate this funding to?





