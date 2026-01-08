Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol M.'s avatar
Carol M.
12h

That they removed religious exemptions in 2014 is horrible. Is that why Cali residents had such a tough time later with Covid restrictions? I had three different kinds of measles and (I think) I am ok!🤓Every night I pray for my fellow conservatives 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
4h

Quite the contradiction-- the main purpose of "public" health is to create public fear. Fear of disease is worse than most diseases. "Public" health is also a great money maker for the well connected. Thank goodness for the CDC and FDA, because of their dedication will get to live in fear and poorer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture