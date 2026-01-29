The U.S. has officially completed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), exactly one year after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of withdrawal. Actually, Trump vowed to break ties with WHO on day 1 of his new administration, and that’s exactly what he did.

The move was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of State. Because the US was the WHO’s biggest funding source, this is likely the death blow of the organization.

The reason? The WHO “strayed from its core mission and has acted contrary to the U.S. interests in protecting the U.S. public on multiple occasions.”

We are celebrating this WHO-no-more week with a Throwback to exactly what this organization did for us.



The List: What the WHO Did For Us

Who can forget the WHO pandemic treaty? It’s hard to forget something designed to have ultimate global control and ignore national sovereignty. Oh, and the Pact for the Future. Remember that?

Dr. Tenpenny warned us for YEARS about the WHO. Here’s her collection of articles.

She reminds us that the WHO pandemic planning started in 1999.

So, in summary, bye WHO. Good riddance…except for Californians.

Californians, you need to know that the day after this final WHO decision, your governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has become the first (and only) state to join a WHO-coordinated global outbreak response network — strengthening rapid detection and response to emerging public health threats. He met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the World Economic Forum in Davos and it was a done deal. The utter nerve of this guy…

Buy Natto-Clear

QUICK LINKS: