Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9hEdited

Yaba daba do...come 2029, the next dictator will have us right back in bed with WHO. EO's are usually temporary and can be undone.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
7h

The worst part about "The WHO" and any other organization is... the ignorant in society (which is most of us) actually do what they are told by them. These governments can get in bed with all kinds of organizations world over but if we the people, STOPPED complying with madness it would be over. The only reason these things last is because people keep going along with it. "Citizens" keep complying and believing in them. We have no one to blame but ourselves for much of what we see in society because we allow it. Sorry. It's just a fact. Until people start being courageous and independent, it won't matter whether these marriages are ended or stay in place.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture