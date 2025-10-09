In 2008, CBS actually aired a report by Sharyl Attkisson exposing how top vaccine advocates received substantial funding from pharmaceutical companies—raising serious concerns about conflicts of interest in vaccine safety claims.

Can you imagine the MSM airing such a report today? 🤣



Attkisson has since left CBS and works as an independent journalist. She is still calling out vaccines, but her MSM colleagues are not.



The whole system is a corrupt revolving door of money and greed. Here are a few related substacks I wrote on the topic:



