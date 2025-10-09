Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol M.'s avatar
Carol M.
5h

Sharyl, to this day, is a great reporter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

These murderers have been around for decades. The HHS is a murder machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture