If you haven’t heard FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary’s five minute diatribe of pure fire, it is definitely worth watching the clip below. He’s right. Let’s stop taking drugs we don’t need. Reduce the demand, reduce the supply. It’s a simple case of economics and it is a big part of releasing the stranglehold Big Pharma has on us.

Today’s Throwback is focused on the decade (or more) of the writing I’ve done on this topic. They make money on the problem and the solution. This is planned and orchestrated.



Here’s one of many examples. Pfizer creates new heart drugs for the heart problems their other drugs and vaccines cause. Even worse, they want us to think it is all just one big “mistake”…per former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb (and current Pfizer board member). They want us to think they’re incompetent and just ”slow”, but it is all by design. It is a sick, sinister orchestration. Even worse is the revolving door from industry to government to industry. I wrote about that too, here.

Makary is right. The only people who don’t benefit from the Big Pharma grift are the American people they’re supposedly serving stellar healthcare too. Let’s hope the house of cards comes down soon.



