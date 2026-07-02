We thought this would be a great Throwback Thursday given this week’s Monsanto SCOTUS ruling. During the multiple Monsanto lawsuits dating back to 2015, plaintiffs allege that a Monsanto toxicologist and his boss (Bill Heydens) were ghost writers for two EPA reports, including one from 2000. The bottom line is that the EPA relied on these reports to show that glyphosate shouldn’t be classified as carcinogenic. Many international agencies have classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen. (Eventually, Monsanto did lose the battle to keep glyphosate off the cancer list.)

The EPA “may be unaware of Monsanto’s deceptive authorship practice,” the lawyers said. (Or were they fully aware…?)

2015 internal company emails show discussion about how to keep costs low for the research papers by authoring parts themselves: “a less expensive (and more palatable) approach is to rely on experts for some areas of contention, while we ghost-write the Exposure Tox & Genetox sections,” Heydens wrote to a colleague.



I’m pretty sure that cost was the least of their concerns. And yes, this approach was certainly more palatable to Monsanto.



They decided to give author credit to the outside scientists but Monsanto would do the writing and the scientists would just edit and “sign their names so to speak.”



Side note: were those cost savings use to pay off these scientists? We’ll likely never know.

Naturally, Monsanto said the ghost writing allegations were false, and accused the plaintiffs’ lawyers of taking emails out of context.

The papers later became known as the Monsanto Papers and included emails, memos, presentations and draft science manuscripts that were released starting in 2017. They show collusion with the EPA and undue corporate influence on scientific literature. They show PR strategies to defend Roundup’s safety.

The papers played a significant role in thousands of lawsuits against Monsanto (later acquired by Bayer AG in 2018). Juries in several early cases found in favor of plaintiffs and awarded substantial damages. Bayer has since paid billions of dollars to settle many Roundup claims while continuing to deny that glyphosate causes cancer.

Join The Tenpenny Files podcast today with guest Jeffrey Smith, author of Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies About the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating.



We are no longer dealing with traditional GMOs. Something far more advanced is moving into our food system and almost no one is talking about it. Jeffrey has been tracking this issue for decades. He helped ignite a global awareness around GMOs and is warning about what comes next.



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