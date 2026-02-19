As we near the end of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan Cortina on Sunday, I thought it would be timely to do a throwback to the 2012 London games opening ceremony.



The internet describes the ceremony, titled “Isles of Wonder” as a celebration of the British history and culture. (By the way, this ceremony was directed by Danny Boyle, who also directed the transgender Last Supper debacle at the Paris Games.)



The segment with the nurses, the kids in hospital beds, and the grim reapers haunting the kids was touted as a tribute to the National Health Service (NHS) to showcase its importance to British society.



Fast forward to the post-COVID era, and we know differently now, don’t we?

It looked like it was celebration the eradication of plagues of the past, but little did we know that the ceremony was predictive programming for the COVID era to come.



The elites hate Britain. The elites hate all of us. And in 2012 they told us that. More importantly, they told us what they were going to do about it.



Hindsight truly is 20/20.

Here’s the link to the whole ceremony. You be the judge.

My new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages, is available on Amazon in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats!

Buy the Book