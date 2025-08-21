If you saw the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012, you probably thought nothing of it. The mass of children in hospital beds were indicative of Britain’s history of various plagues, depicted by the grim reaper Voldemort-like character that the children hid from under their beds as nurses danced around them. The spectacle was sold as a celebration of the National Health Service (NHS) role in British history. Sandwiched in between Shakespeare and the Industrial Revolution, most of us thought nothing of it until we looked back on it. Hindsight truly is 20/20 and this is an excellent Throwback Thursday topic for this week.

This wasn’t just a historical retrospective celebrating the wonder of the British Isles. Not at all. Far from the ceremony being a beacon to the past, we now realize it was a foretelling of the future COVID pandemic. Actually, it was even more than that. The excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has it right: this was a satanic ritual. A vile attack on God. And on his creation — us.

For those of us who are Christians (and likely other religions as well), we have a hard time wrapping our heads around the fact that satanism IS a religion. It is. And one of the main tenets of this religion is that the satanists are off the hook so to speak if they tell you what they have planned for you in the future. Basiclly, with disclosure, karma can’t get them (so they think.) So, they were telling us about the future COVID release which happened less than a decade later. Plain and simple. Clean and simple.



Remember the Last Supper tranny ceremony from the Paris 2024 Games? That was truly offensive. There were similar ceremonies at the 2016 Gotthard Tunnel opening and the 2022 Commonwealth Games. We need to pay better attention.



Vigano says that such ceremonies are an attack on God by the anti-Christian elite. Interestingly, former British prime minister Liz Truss has recently brought the 2012 London ceremony back into the spotlight. She agrees with Vigano and suggests that the elites that hate Britain were behind the event.

In the interview with Ben Shapiro, he and Truss made an excellent point. Britain brought us many concepts that built the modern world — the Magna Carta, free speech and Parliament. Yet they chose to dedicate a large portion of the ceremony to dancing syringes and death: “what they chose to celebrate was a giant welfare system that has many women giving birth in hallways.”



The elites hate Britain. The elites hate all of us. And in 2012 they told us that. More importantly, they told us what they were going to do about it. Now, it’s so clear when you look back. Here’s a small clip (juxtaposed with the dancing docs from the actual 2021 pandemic), but here’s the link to the whole ceremony. You be the judge.

Hat tip to Laura Aboli for the video clip.







