Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Jean James
10h

I never watched the 2012 Opening ceremony but even if I did I think I’d have been disappointed at the time! Nurses dancing is so insulting to our profession. When I worked FT as a CCU/ICU/PACU nurse I barely had time to eat, pee and certainly wasn’t dancing!

During the beginning of COVID I worked per-diem and at that time my unit was turned into a second ICU, but oddly enough I wasn’t called in to help despite my years of critical care experience. I found out most of us experienced critical care per-diem nurses weren’t called in! Once my unit (PACU) was operational again then I got lots of calls for help because we had to catch up on all of the cancelled surgeries.

So I worked until the fall of 2021 when I was fired, or as Northwell likes to say, “exited”, for refusing to take an experimental gene therapy!

Still…not dancing!

Toddy
9hEdited

Il take your word for Dr. TENPENNY, I cant bear to watch it. Its so terrible.

God saw. They will answer to Him. They pretend they don't think He exists, yet they fight Him and His creatures. Pray that we are all kept safe from the evil one.

