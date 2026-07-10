Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Mark's avatar
Mark
10h

I was thinking about how American doctors used to be honest and respected (at least that was my impression), but now I view the majority of them as money obsessed aholes who cannot be trusted; Dr. Tenpenny is a rare exception, but NO, you can't trust American medicine anymore, Obama Care ruined the science, and the money and grift ruined the doctors.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
11h

You right 100% Dr. Tenpenny, and. Scott Gottlieb … ugggghhhh….. he’s still at it with Pfizer .

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