Note: In the hopes that Fauci will actually honor his Congressional subpoena and testify before the end of July, we’re doing weekly Throwback Thursdays to kindle the Fauci mojo. Enjoy.





We remember late last year (Dec. 2025) when 12 former FDA commissioners joined forces against changes Vinay Prasad wanted to make to vaccines? Prasad uttered a desire to change the way vaccines are regulated, and it was as if the world fell apart for these former commissioners. They went full throttle, even writing in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“You’ll upend core policies!” they cried. “You’re tossing away the basic rules of science!” “You’re replacing a plethora of scientific inquiry with a unilateral decision made by the few.” It was a striking show of solidarity in that the article was co-written by almost every FDA commissioner who has served since 1990.



Prasad at the time was the head of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which oversees vaccines, blood products, and gene therapies. Prasad’s driver for the regulatory changes? The fact that agency scientists had identified 10 cases in which the deaths of children were tied to the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. Prasad wanted to make sweeping changes to vaccine policy as a result.

But the gaggle of 12 wasn’t having it. Here’s what they said:

That the VAERS system isn’t reliable to determine whether a vaccine caused a particular event.

That substantial evidence shows that vaccines reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

Their biggest point: the Covid experience should not change the way the FDA handles the regulation of other vaccines that are safe and well-characterized.



Here are their names, just for the heck of it. Robert M. Califf, M.D., Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D., Michael A. Friedman, M.D., Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D., Jane E. Henney, M.D., David A. Kessler, M.D., Mark B. McClellan, M.D., Ph.D., Stephen M. Ostroff, M.D., Norman E. Sharpless, M.D., and Janet Woodcock, M.D.

Why aren’t these people referred to as the Disinformation Dozen? One director’s name not on the above list? Robert Redfield.

He is my guest TOMORROW Friday July 10 to discuss his new book

Redfield’s Warning. The Former CDC Director Breaks His Silence

3pm ET on America Out Loud radio network

8pm ET on my Rumble channel.

My new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages, is available on Amazon in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats!

Buy the Book