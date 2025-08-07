Tenpenny Throwback Thursday
Hawaii's governor who mishandled Maui is now mishandling measles.
Remember Josh Green, the Hawaii governor who seemed extremely suspect from the VERY beginning of the Maui fires? We chose Maui (and Green) as our Throwback Thursday topic of the week.
In our articles Something Is Terribly Wrong in Maui (Part 1 and Part 2), we note that Green immediately concluded that the fires were due to climate change, even though he called the event a “bomb of fire.” Hmmm. We’re in agreement that these were not normal fires, that is for sure. Green immediately moved to lock down the area to contain all hazards. How convenient.
Here are some of Green’s other endearing qualities:
1. Green recently made Hawaii the first state to charge its visitors a climate change tax.
2. Right before school starts, he is urging everyone to get the MMR vaccine. Hawaii is nearly 90% vaccinated but that’s not enough for Green (who is a physician, by the way).
And last but certainly not least, he doesn’t seem to remember what he said (e.g. threatened his citizens with) during COVID-19. Green, like so many pandemic authorities, are suffering from COVID selective amnesia! “I’m not a mandate guy.”
Yes, Josh, you ARE!
Worst of all, this guy is ACTUALLY considering a presidential run in 2028.
Who are these people?
Ugh.
I seem to remember an oddly jubilant and quite animated Governor Newsom chattering about how he had just talked with Green about the opportunities, or something like that, arising from the fires. Likely both are planning to run for the nomination.