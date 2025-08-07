Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PurpleKay's avatar
PurpleKay
8m

Ugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
djean111's avatar
djean111
1h

I seem to remember an oddly jubilant and quite animated Governor Newsom chattering about how he had just talked with Green about the opportunities, or something like that, arising from the fires. Likely both are planning to run for the nomination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture