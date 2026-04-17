No matter how many times the “experts” (like Paul Offit) swear up-and-down that the control group in the clinical trial to license the original Salk polio vaccine used "salt water,” it will NEVER make it true. A throwback that is a lie! Still. After all this time.



No routine injected childhood vaccine on the schedule had been licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. Aaron Siri said it recently here, and Dr. Tenpenny has been saying it for a long, long time. In fact, she said it again on this week’s Morning Coffee!

Here’s Dr. T’s latest interview with Aaron Siri. This topic is a very fitting throwback indeed!

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