Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
6h

Too bad these awful medical researchers didn’t develop a conscience! But then there haven’t faces what they’ve done and take responsibility. That could lead to lifelong imprisonment at the least! 😢🙏🏻

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

2 champions in the antivax movement! Excellent interview! Thank you 🙏

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