This week’s Throwback goes back to an obscure interview from 2011. In that interview from living on earth, Berkeley’s Dr. Tyrone Hayes talked about his research regarding hormone disruptor chemicals and how they link to genital changes and sexual preference. Chemicals like the herbicide atrazine are linked to reproductive health and development, and have been found to feminize male frogs and cause homosexual behavior. Many physicians have also talked about the estrogen overload now causing young girls to hit puberty as early as 6 years old.



Seventy MILLION pounds of chemicals like atrazine are used yearly. It is the second most-used pesticide in the US, but it is BANNED in Europe. RFK Jr. has been speaking out on this for years, and of course, has been criticized — really, vilified — in the mainstream press for it. Articles like “no evidence that atrazine causes…” and even titles like this: Gay frogs and atrazine: why the alt right likes RFK Jr. You can’t make this stuff up.

One thing that is also not “made up” is Tyrone Hayes’ science. It’s real, it’s accessible, and it will be the driver for our government to once and for all do something about this terrible chemical. (Thanks to MJTruthUltra for the video.)



As a reminder, you can still sign the letter to President Trump urging him to clean up our water AND to ensure that pesticide manufacturers are not shielded from liability when they poison our air, soil and water. (We don’t need another industry free from liability.)

