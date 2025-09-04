As I mentioned, I’m on vacation this week. Coming back in from the beach, I lifted my laptop lid to see the stunning news of Dr. Paul Offit’s removal from the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), a panel that “shapes the fate of every syringe plunged into an American arm.” There was no fanfare, and no party, just a note that said, “You’re no longer needed.”



This quote aptly sums it up: “The irony is almost poetic. For years, Offit has dismissed critics of the vaccine industry as conspiracy theorists, anti-science zealots, and—his favorite insult—"a threat to public health." Yet now, the man who built a career on silencing dissent finds his own voice muffled by the very system he once dominated.”

Here are five facts about Offit you should really know.



1. The most recent is the video below. I posted this earlier in the week. Offit has repeatedly and publicly defended the mRNA COVID shot, even calling vaccine-induced myocarditis a "very, very small price to pay" for the protection these shots brought. Hear it for yourself, and remember for many families, that “price” was devastating.

However, nearly 3 years ago, Paul Offit said he’s not getting the bivalent booster. He said there is no benefit and it’s all risk. At the time, Steve Kirsch asked, “If Paul Offit isn’t taking the new bivalent booster, why should you?” (You shouldn’t). Why the massive shift in opinions between #1 and #2? Could it be that he has been captured by Big Pharma ? Let’s not forget that Offit helped invent a rotavirus vaccine that the inventors later sold to Merck for $182 million. There was a previous rotavirus vaccine (RotaShield - Wyeth). Granted, it was associated with an intolerable level of intestinal intussusception, but Offit was on the CDC ACIP committee that pulled that vaccine. Today, all US children are required to take either Paul Offit’s vaccine (RotaTeq, for which he holds the patent) or a competing similar live attenuated virus product. Speaking of Merck, Offit held a $1.5 million research chair funded by Merck—WHILE he served on these government committees. He calls himself an independent advisor but is estimated to have a $35 million net worth — “a fortune built on the backs of infants receiving a mandatory medical intervention.” The last is the most egregious — Offit once claimed that vaccines were so safe, a baby could handle 10,000 vaccines at once.



Offit has been called a vaccine evangelist, but the evangelist has fallen from grace.

His expulsion marks a shift that is signaling something deeper. No longer is vaccine safety a fringe topic. The narrative is breaking.



Let’s keep the pressure on. Keep asking questions. Keep standing for truth.

