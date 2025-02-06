Lest we forget…
After nine long years, it is finally over. California has dropped all charges against David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and journalist Sandra Merritt. The two agreed to a “no-contest” plea deal on a single charge, resulting in no fines or prison sentences. California prosecutors had pursued up to 15 felony counts, and the effort was led by none other than then-prosecutor Kamala Harris.
Here here! 👍👍👍
Now for DOGE to out the $200+ BILLION Fraud a Year in Medicare/Medicaid “they” wanted us to believe was some Nigerians and Cuburans in Bamboo shacks with laptops.
PRAISE GOD !!!