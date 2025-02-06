Lest we forget…

After nine long years, it is finally over. California has dropped all charges against David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and journalist Sandra Merritt. The two agreed to a “no-contest” plea deal on a single charge, resulting in no fines or prison sentences. California prosecutors had pursued up to 15 felony counts, and the effort was led by none other than then-prosecutor Kamala Harris.



Read how Kamala was the instigator in our latest Tenpenny Throwback Thursday article.

