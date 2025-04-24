Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Rob D
9h

We can only guess at the other things that are being hidden from the public. Those of us who have discernment are called "conspiracy theorists" for daring to question the things that government, in bed with corporations, have had their filthy fingers in for decades.

Keith Listoe
4h

The most critical requirement for health is direct sunshine exposure without using toxic chemicals high SPF sunscreen and rotating often enough to avoid sunburn and I use organic cold-pressed virgin coconut oil for low SPF sunscreen and I have not sunburned since I started in June 2018, and I don’t need to take a vitamin D3 supplement over the winter because I get enough produced naturally over the summer vitamin D3 is required to prevent cancer from starting in cells

