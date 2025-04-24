This was a clandestine meeting that took place near the CDC in Atlanta, in a secluded forest location called Simpsonwood Retreat and Conference Center.

All 52 participants were discreetly invited to avoid public awareness and they could not take notes, transcripts or recordings out after the meeting.



The topic? The CDC’s own epidemiological data showed a strong correlation between vaccines containing thimerosal and high rates of autism spectrum disorders among children. A report (the Verstraeten report) showed this correlation.

The goal of the meeting was to discredit that report because it was extremely damaging to the vaccine industry.

Our 2019 detailed article on the Simpsonwood affair is this week’s Throwback Thursday.



Still think the government is transparent on vaccines and autism?



You won’t after reading this article.

Buy My Book on Amazon

Buy Supplements