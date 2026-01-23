I’ve been talking about the dangers of Ozempic and other semaglutide formulations (Wegovy, etc.) for over two years. Sadly, Big Pharma is fueling these drugs as the next big sensation, and people are buying it hook, line, and sinker.



Ozempic is a drug that is indicated for diabetes, and is prescription use only. The drug and others like it have become the latest weight loss fix-all drug. Sadly, doctors are prescribing it for off-label drug use for weight loss. (Off-label use is not approved by regulators like FDA, but doctors prescribe the drug for another use based on “clinical judgement.”) How many doctors are writing bogus prescriptions? We only need to look to the opioid crisis to answer the question.

Ozempic and similar drugs are now being used to treat drug, alcohol, and other addictions. Caron Treatment Centers, an upscale addiction treatment facility, is simply gushing over how well the drug works for alcohol and opioid addiction.



The big med centers like Stanford and Henry Ford are now doing studies that show “great promise.”



The use of these drugs is quickly spiraling out of control. President Trump even made a recent deal with both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to drastically reduce the GLP-1 drug prices, and cap the price of any future GLP-1 drug (Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy, Semaglutide, Trulicity, Dulaglutide, Victoza, Liraglutide, etc.) Why? Consumers will also be able to buy the GLP-1 drugs directly from the government at the new TrumpRx website!

Prescription drugs are generally only covered by Medicare and Medicaid for their labeled use, but now the GLP-1 drugs will be covered for obesity.



During the press conference, Trump looked right at RFK Jr., saying “I haven’t heard anything bad about these drugs, have you Bobby?”

Yes, Bobby has! Just last year, RFK Jr noted the terrible impact of these drugs and noted they were illegal in Europe. Some of the side effects:

• Paralyzes the stomach

• Stops you from producing serotonin

• Causes suicidal ideations

• Causes severe gastrointestinal issues

• Eats away at muscles

• You regain all the weight when you stop using it

• Is dangerous for people with pancreatic issues

Here what RFK Jr. has to say here.

Ozempic IS dangerous! I’ve written about it so much (links below):



The New Weight Loss Drugs

If you ever stop taking Ozempic, your real problems begin.



Don’t believe the headlines. Here’s one that is just astounding: “Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could help airlines save on fuel costs as Americans slim down,” per CBS.



This is not a miracle drug. It is a classic example of Big Pharma making you a customer for life if you take these drugs. It’s the playbook I talk about in my latest book Zero Accountability, and I cite example after example just like this. When a former FDA director is the keynote speaker at a banking conference to tell investors about the incredibly lucrative opportunity they can expect from these new drugs, we have a BIG PROBLEM.



Ozempic is our Throwback topic of the week and if you take it, PLEASE throw it back!

