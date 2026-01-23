Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
20h

What is the difference between Big Pharma and drug cartels? The only difference is that Big Pharma drugs are legalized by the government. Both Big Pharma and the drug cartels push bad, often deadly drugs on stupid people while making outrageous profits. Do not trust the drugs being pushed by either one.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marjory's avatar
Marjory
10h

When loosing weight the normal way, the after effects were healthy. In the past, Weight Watchers held you accountable for your actions. Yes, I agree, accountability is what is lost in the latest weight loss journey.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture