The people of Kerr County, Texas never had a chance. They had a 30+ foot water rise in 30 minutes, and the beautiful Texas Hill country cannot handle that much water in such a short amount of time. This flood set the all time record for the Guadalupe River, surpassing the last river gauge record set in 1932.

Click on image to watch the time lapse video.

As the Texas death toll is now expected to be near 300, many are still missing, and it is uncanny how many similarities there are with Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii and North Carolina. In fact, North Carolina is now experiencing severe flooding just days after having a 1-in-1,000-year rain event, and devastation from Tropical Storm Helene in September 2024. Ruidoso, New Mexico experienced a 20-foot rise in water this week as well.

The entire state was devastated by Helene.

The flooding across the entire US since July 4 simply cannot be labeled “natural” at this point, and it is our Thursday Throwback topic of the week. It’s a little longer than usual, but there’s a LOT to cover.

First up are the strange NexRad signals over Texas. Not only does the storm sit over the area, the flashes seem to indicate it was directed to certain areas. The same was true in North Carolina in 2024.

In the midst of the Texas floods comes the knowledge of Palantir-backed Rainmaker, a cloud seeding company directly funded by Peter Thiel. This ends the debate that weather modification is a conspiracy theory. Just listen to Rainmaker’s 25-year-old CEO Augustus Doricko explain it to you — advanced radar, drone flights, and chemicals to seed the clouds. And if the video below is not enough, here are the Texas signed contracts for weather modification.

These weather modifications are unregulated and privately funded. This technology has been around a LONG time. Independent Australian journalist Maria Zee points to Australian weather legislation from 1967 that admits cloud seeding can have unintended consequences in other areas.

In the Fox News interview below, the young CEO admits to cloud seeding in West Texas to create rain for the droughts. Twenty-two states have recently introduced legislation to end weather geoengineering, or to regulate it. Texas did too, but contracts before September 1, 2025 are EXEMPT.

Some say Doricko is playing God. He does too, calling his work “stewarding the natural world.” Listen to him explain his God-like work to Fox News. Doricko says Rainmaker suspended operations the day before the flood warnings — the day before the National Weather Service issued a flood watch, after seeing unprecedented moisture entering the area.

Texas certainly got biblical flooding. The water rose 44 feet in five hours — overnight, with communications hampered by WiFi and power outages. Was there something even more biblical to these floods? Some have pointed out that Kerrville, Texas is right in the eclipse path.

They’re right. Here’s a closeup.

What is fascinating is that “The Empty Cross” statue is in Kerrville’s The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden. This location is directly at the eclipse intersection (the October 2023 annular eclipse and the April 2024 total eclipse), halfway between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and at the same latitude as ISRAEL. Wow. Just wow.

Since the Maui Lahaina fires, the US has seen unprecedented fires and floods. These locations (except Maui) eerily have one thing in common. Maui was at the very least a land grab by the elite for their 15-minute cities, but all the other locations are hot spots for rare earth minerals.



The 2024 Texas Pandhandle fires were devastating to the state, but few know that the area holds one of the largest heavy rare-earth deposits in the US, containing 16 of the known 17 rare earth elements, including an estimated billion tons of lithium, beryllium, uranium, and zirconium. But it was just a “wildfire.” On a side note, mining production of the area was initially slated for the 2023-2025 timeframe. In late 2024, the Texas General Land Office purchased a 354,000-acre West Texas Ranch, and wouldn’t you know it — two weeks ago they discovered a large deposit of rare earth minerals. The GLO is the state’s largest land owner, managing over 13 million acres. And yes, they DO own the mineral rights.



North Carolina is also rich in rare-earth elements (REEs), primarily in the Piedmont and Blue Ridge geologic provinces in an area called the Greenville quadrangle—mostly small-scale or historic, with no large modern REE mines. It’s interesting that companies like Albemarle began to open dormant lithium mines there last summer, just months before these floods.

Ruidoso, New Mexico sits within a broader geological tapestry known to host rare earth element (REE). The area to the north was exploited for zirconium mining about 30 years ago. Many of these lands are tribal lands, and the tribes won’t allow mining. It’s interesting how many universities have grants from the US Geological Survey to map the area. Hmmmm.



Texas is no different. In the area right in the floods, this region of Central Texas contains what was once considered one of the greatest rare earth sites in the world. It is now submerged beneath Lake Buchanan with no ready access for mining the rich stores of uranium, ytrium and zirconium — yet.

Another interesting note is the watershed area for the Guadalupe River. The river originates in Kerr County; Camp Mystic is literally the head of the river. The river ends in the Gulf of Mexico (or Gulf of America, if you prefer). Elon Musk owns a lithium refinery right there to refine lithium for Tesla batteries. The plant is expected to be fully operational in 2025. Musk has said, “The limiting factor is refining lithium, not actually finding it. ” He sources lithium from North Carolina! And many have pointed out that significant amounts of fresh water are needed for lithium mining. Just sayin’.

All of this uncanniness begs the question: “Why buy out land when you can wash it out or burn it out?” We’ll leave it here for you to ponder.

