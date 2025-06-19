Ohio doctor who claimed vaccines cause magnetism has license reinstated.



This is one of many, many headlines of articles written about me over the years. For the most part, I’ve just gotten used to it.

Let’s do a throwback to 2021, when I made national headlines testifying against the use of the COVID-19 vaccines. I was one of the first, and certainly only one of a few who spoke out. I was invited to testify at the request of Republican State Representative Jennifer Gross in support of her Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act. The bill would have prohibited hospitals, nursing facilities, universities, employers, and insurance companies from requiring (mandating) and incentivizing. Had the legislation passed, it would have curbed much of the destruction that we now see today — myocarditis, sudden death, and so, so much more.



But it didn’t pass. I continued to speak out against the COVID jabs, and continued to become a target. One of the biggest viral moments was my claim about people becoming magnetized because of the vaccine ingredients (now known as nanotech graphene oxide) and because of a suspected interface between the jabs and 5G cell towers.

I believed it then and I certainly believe it now. And I’ll never back down from telling the truth.

I soon found myself part of the Disinformation Dozen, a group I am proud to be part of! A month after my testimony, I was investigated by the Ohio state medical board and painted as “refusing to cooperate,” which is patently false. You all know by now that the suspension on my license was reversed.



I’ve recently been vindicated by the publication of an article titled Clinical Manifestations of Iatrogenic Magnetism in Subjects After Receiving COVID-19 Injectables: Case Report Series.



The spoon pictures look very familiar, just like the ones in my 2021 testimony. The authors present 6 case studies. To summarize this article, the key point is that magnetism is real and clinically observable in a 1 to 20-month timeframe post-injection. The mechanism is an interaction between iron and the spike protein, and there is a correlation with certain Pfizer batch numbers (we know there was no batch control, so batch contents widely varied.)

It’s nice to see this article, but our true vindication will be winning the landmark 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit we filed in Florida earlier this month. In the lawsuit, we charge CCDH, Imran Ahmed, and U.S. officials with a four-year campaign of defamation against a dozen U.S. citizens, one of which is me!



Who exactly is CCDH? Over the years, we found out more and more about this dark, insidious group. CCDH is our Throwback topic for this week, featuring Who Are These People? It’s important to shine a light on their dark world.

