Are all the celebrities who donated big bucks to Kamala Harris' failed presidential run also on the Diddy List? Joe Rogan and Elon Musk say "yes."



It will all come out and there's no better person to make sure that it does than hotshot Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee who is representing Diddy victims. Buzbee held a recent press conference to say he is representing more than 120 alleged victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs. (His firm was contacted by over 3,000 individuals, vetted down to 120 individual cases.) The youngest victim was 9 years old at the time, Buzbee said in a statement.



