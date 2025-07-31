An Invisible, Edible Coating Is Making Avocados Last Longer (Finally!)



Above is an actual headline from an article published on Apeel, Bill Gates’ horrible “edible” coating on fruits and vegetables.



Yes, your avocados may last longer (finally!) but at what cost to your health? This week is a throwback to my original article on Apeel. The coating is in the news because it was just approved by the FDA for USDA-certified organic labeling and use.



Typically low-key actress Michelle Pfeiffer launched an extraordinarily rare public statement, calling out billionaire Bill Gates and suggesting he's going to contaminate America's food supply.

She’s right. Actually, he already has. Organic food is no longer safe, and organic labeling is not all it is purported to be. I wrote about that too here.



Gates is distancing himself from the company, saying that he provided early funding in 2012 and again in 2015, but is no longer affiliated with it. More recently, the company has received substantial backing from venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz, who invests in AI, healthtech and defense infastructure. Nothing to worry about there.



Apeel is touted as an edible coating. The company swears it is safe and can be washed off with a little soap and some scrubbing. Watch the video below. You be the judge.







QUICK LINKS: