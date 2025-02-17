The Montana legislature has introduced House Bill 418 (HB 418) which seeks to ban the administration of “gene-based vaccines into animals.” The bill would also not allow jabbed animals to be imported into the state. Veterinarians would not be allowed to administer these vaccines and would suffer heavy fines and other penalties for doing so.

The driver for the legislation is the high mortality rate of existing gene-based jabs in pigs, as well as the lack of long-term safety studies in both animals and in humans who might consume meat or milk from these animals.



The Tenpenny Report guest author Jon Fleetwood covers this, as he always does, in thorough detail in his Substack. Read it here.

