Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
13m

Call me skeptical. Drugs individually designed sounds like maximum profits for Big Pharma.

Warning: results may still vary. (not a medical opinion)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture