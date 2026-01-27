Precision medicine. Pharmacogenomics. This is defined as moving away from “one-size-fits-all” drugs and moving toward treatments tailored to the individual.

These sound smart and promising. Who wouldn’t want designer medications—tailored to your specific needs? What could possibly go wrong?

Pharmacogenomics is the study of how your genes affect the way your body responds to medications.

In plain English: It helps explain why the same drug works great for one person, barely works for another, and causes side effects in someone else.

Pharmaco = drugs

Genomics = genes

Pharmacogenomics looks at genetic differences that influence how fast you break down (metabolize) a drug. Another term would be designer drugs or personalized drugs.

Genetic differences do exist. Genes determine how fast (or slow) you metabolize drugs. That affects dosage, the drug’s effectiveness, and your personal risk of adverse reactions.

Here’s an example: some people metabolize certain antidepressants too quickly, so the drug never works. Others metabolize them too slowly, increasing side effects.



Drugs are already doled out based on genetics. Warfarin (for blood clots) is a good example. Cancer therapies are also now selected based on tumor genetics. It’s being used in pain management, organ transplantation, cardiology, and psychiatry.

However, this area could quickly get out of control, leading to designer mRNA jabs and God knows what else.



Look for the term “pharmacogenetics.” Look for advertisements like the one below.

Let’s keep an eye on it, shall we? This could very rapidly go to the dark side, so let’s be diligent.

