This is a little longer Monday Minute, but don’t blame me…the NHS made me do it.



The UK’s National Health Service strikes again. Earlier this month, we brought you the riveting tale of the NHS saying that chest milk from trans “women” is just as nutritious as real breast milk. Now, the NHS is promoting the benefits of marriage between first cousins.



NHS says, “yes, there are genetic issues” but they say the genetic risk of cousin marriage is comparable to that of a woman (a real one this time) having children later in life or smoking and drinking during pregnancy.

I don’t think so.



There aren’t just “genetic issues” — this is a serious problem. The NHS’ own data from the Bradford Trust says that first cousin unions account for 30% of birth defects. In Muslim countries — Pakistan for example — first cousin marriages are quite prominent and lead to significant birth defects and disabilities in children. We know so much about DNA now that this continued practice is absolutely appalling.

But the NHS’s Genomics Education Programme is the group that has gone pro-cousin marriage, saying that it has tremendous social benefits, “including stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.”

Are These Marriages Legal?



Yes, yes they are. The practice of first-cousin marriage has indeed been legal in Britain since the 16th century, thanks to the shenanigans of Henry VIII. Current UK legislation prohibits unions between parents, children and siblings, but not first cousins.



Several US states have legalized it, too. Only FIVE states have it as a criminal offense!



Many surmise that the practice of first-cousin marriage (consanguinity) has become more acceptable as the UK’s demographics have changed. Christians were once the majority but their numbers are now 50% of what they used to be, while the Muslim population is on a sharp rise, second only to Christianity now.



Arab countries have some of the highest rates of consanguineous marriages in the world — as high as 80% in some countries. Worldwide, 10% of the population has this type of medicine. These marriages are especially found in tribal and traditional Muslim communities, where men and women seldom meet potential spouses outside the extended family.



Conservatives in the UK government have been very vocal about these “damaging and oppressive cultural practices.” And they should be…



Reproductive outcomes of these unions show autosomal recessive inherited conditions (cystic fibrosis and Tay-Sachs disease are examples, as well as inborn errors of metabolism (phenylketonuria and galactosemia are examples). It also significantly increases the inheritance of certain multifactorial disorders like diabetes.



