The amygdala is the part of the brain responsible for emotional behavior, triggering fight or flight, and formation of memories. If the amygdala does not function properly, then we have a few problems including bearing fearful of everything, or fearful of nothing, or unable to properly store memories.

In an interesting study pointed out by my colleague Doc Brown, researchers subjected baby rhesus monkeys to the identical childhood vaccines schedule that we would give human babies/toddlers. They then studied the effects of the vaccines on the neurological system. What they found was a stunted and slowed growth of the amygdala among the monkeys who received the full vaccine schedule.

Can we translate the same findings to human babies/toddlers? Most likely we can.

