Tenpenny Monday Minute
A big win for the first detransitioner malpractice lawsuit in the nation
Fox Varian was just a minor when two NYC surgeons convinced her to have a double mastectomy in her quest to become male. Now she is the first detransitioner to go to trial and win a malpractice lawsuit. A jury awarded $2 million in the landmark case, with $400,000 of it designated for future medical expenses.
The jury said that both the psychologist and the surgeon were responsible. These doctors ignored standards of care and procedural guardrails by pressuring the minor into addressing gender dysphoria with permanent surgery.
Let’s hope this is the start of a bow wave of accountability for an egregious overstep of the “first, do no harm” oath that all doctors take. It’s the first of 28 such cases throughout the country.
QUICK LINKS:
Yes!
This is BEYOND good news. Those doctors and psychologists are demonic and should be held accountable so they serve as examples for all the other ones who are promoting this horrific practice. I was a nurse, and it is scientifically known that brains don't fully mature in children until the age of about 18, so doing this to a minor is tantamount to murdering their life. It's so despicable I can't even wrap my head around it. I would like to ask, if I know of a privately funded hospital (and I do) that is doing these surgeries, WHERE and WHO do I go to, to let them know so they can stop this barbaric practice? Please advise ASAP, if you don't mind. Thank you. It's in the state of Washington.