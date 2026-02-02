Fox Varian was just a minor when two NYC surgeons convinced her to have a double mastectomy in her quest to become male. Now she is the first detransitioner to go to trial and win a malpractice lawsuit. A jury awarded $2 million in the landmark case, with $400,000 of it designated for future medical expenses.

The jury said that both the psychologist and the surgeon were responsible. These doctors ignored standards of care and procedural guardrails by pressuring the minor into addressing gender dysphoria with permanent surgery.

Let’s hope this is the start of a bow wave of accountability for an egregious overstep of the “first, do no harm” oath that all doctors take. It’s the first of 28 such cases throughout the country.



