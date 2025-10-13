Ah, it’s so great to have conveniences to make travel a breeze. But at what cost? Our borders are becoming biometric — slowly and secretly — in the name of seamless travel. They make it sound so wonderful, with terms like “frictionless boarding”, but everything from fingerprint scanners to facial recognition is being rolled out.
Over the weekend, The EU rolled out its Entry/Exit System (EES), requiring facial and fingerprint recognition for non-EU travelers on first entry to any EU country. All your movements are logged as you travel from country to country. The system will be in full swing in 2026, but airports, rail terminals and shipping ports are already taking registrations. The UK requires an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) that is checked before you travel. Singapore got rid of passports, instead using facial and iris biometrics. Dubai will have walk-through tunnels with multi-angle facial recognition technology. And yes, in the US, Customs and Border Patrol uses facial comparison for all arrivals from abroad. Even to exit an area in a large travel hub, the US will scan you as well.
Don’t be fooled by the “efficient travel” narrative. Each step represents a total shift towards population control — all done without public debate.
Anyone think that AI-targeting systems, drone warfare, biometric refugee camps, land grabs, digital IDs etc., that are deployed elsewhere BY Western governments won't be used against their domestic populations for drummed up purposes?
Think again.
Traveling is becoming less pleasurable which I assume is also part of the plan-to get us to stay put all in the name of climate change/safety. I already show my passport instead of the new drivers license, refuse facial scanning and more often than not, wait a very long time for my scanner opt out pat down. And typically my bags are put to the side of the scanner for an open bag check. Now, tracked when traveling in Europe?