Ah, it’s so great to have conveniences to make travel a breeze. But at what cost? Our borders are becoming biometric — slowly and secretly — in the name of seamless travel. They make it sound so wonderful, with terms like “frictionless boarding”, but everything from fingerprint scanners to facial recognition is being rolled out.



Over the weekend, The EU rolled out its Entry/Exit System (EES), requiring facial and fingerprint recognition for non-EU travelers on first entry to any EU country. All your movements are logged as you travel from country to country. The system will be in full swing in 2026, but airports, rail terminals and shipping ports are already taking registrations. The UK requires an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) that is checked before you travel. Singapore got rid of passports, instead using facial and iris biometrics. Dubai will have walk-through tunnels with multi-angle facial recognition technology. And yes, in the US, Customs and Border Patrol uses facial comparison for all arrivals from abroad. Even to exit an area in a large travel hub, the US will scan you as well.

Don’t be fooled by the “efficient travel” narrative. Each step represents a total shift towards population control — all done without public debate.

