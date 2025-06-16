Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

These murdering clowns are going to do everything they can to get deadly drugs on the market. Faked trials, no true placebos, manipulating data, controlling the FDA, scare tactics...etc. Why? Because all drugs and vaccines are pure poisons. Getting the public to accept this has worked quite well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
6h

It might have been 2013 when they officially declared they would not use placebo-controlled studies, but my studies of vaccines in mid-1990’s I found NO placebo controlled studies. I don’t believe there ever was one!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture