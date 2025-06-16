I wrote about placebo testing just a month ago in my substack titled When Placebos Aren’t Inert. Read the details there, but here is the main point:

It’s VERY important that everyone understand that the definition of a placebo was manipulated in 2013 by a committee of 20 “experts” making a recommendation to the World Health Organization (WHO). The use of an inert substance, a true “placebo”, was changed to using a “comparator”, another vaccine that is CALLED a placebo — HUGE difference. Basically, they no longer use a truly inert substance as a placebo and now use a similar vaccine that has been deemed “safe and effective” and call it a “comparator”. The bottom line: another VACCINE can now substitute as the placebo.

Sec. Kennedy blistered CNN’s recent claim that over 250 vaccines were tested against placebos. CNN is wrong. No routine injected vaccine on CDC’s schedule was licensed for children based on a placebo-controlled trial. That is not conjecture. It is a fact based on FDA’s clinical trial data. See Sec. Kennedy’s response here - be sure to read to the end.



We’ve eliminated the gold standard of using a true inert placebo such as saline. Sec. RFK Jr. is trying to get us back to non-biased research with non-paid off researchers. I want to help him do that by explaining the reality. The FDA will now require all new vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled trials before approval, but HHS still needs to deal with the ones in the pipeline and that can’t be easy. And demanding the elimination of “comparators” in trials will be a colossal undertaking.

And Sec. Kennedy needs to CLEARLY define that a placebo is an inert substance, and it must be used in the “gold standard science” he is promoting. NO VACCINE COMPARATORS AS PLACEBOS.



It’s frustrating but we ARE making progress. Certain vaccines (such as Moderna’s NexSpike) are being conditionally rather than fully approved, and Moderna also pulled its application for their COVID-flu shot combo. Is it because they know they can’t pass a placebo test?



It’s slow, way too slow for those of us “in the know.” But we need the rest of America to stop believing in “safe and effective” to make it into the endzone.

