The answer is likely “yes.” Many drugs approved for the US are actually made in Israel, a country that is a major player in the global pharmaceutical industry. Numerous drugs sold in the US are actually made or developed in Israel, especially generic drugs.

Teva Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world and is headquartered in Israel. Teva supplies a significant portion of generics used in the US. They also manufacture certain name-brand drugs like the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. Below is a list of some drugs they manufacture in multiple sites across Israel. The FDA inspects these facilities in Israel as part of the agency’s Foreign Inspection Program to ensure that drugs made elsewhere meet the same quality and safety standards as those manufactured in the US.

Ajovy – A monthly injectable for migraine prevention.

Alprazolam – An anti-anxiety medication.

Amoxicillin – An antibiotic.

Azithromycin – An antibiotic.

Ciprofloxacin – An antibiotic.

Sertraline – An antidepressant.

Simvastatin – A cholesterol-lowering drug.

Warfarin – An anticoagulant.

Zolpidem – A sleep aid.

Other Israeli drug companies are Kamada, Pluristem, Protalix BioTherapeutics, and BioLineRx. You can check the package insert Section 11 for the country of origin. I offer a course in how to read a package insert (info below). You can also use the FDA’s Drug Establishments and Registrations database to find the manufacturing site.

