Res Publius
3h

I mixed chemo as an IV technician for 12 years. My question is, since the package inserts are required by law to give accurate and pertinent information about the drug they describe, how the heck did “THIS PAGE LEFT INTENTIONALLY BLANK” make it past the FDA without a mind altering amount of corruption for the C-19 shots!?!

Crixcyon
2h

I have been reading drug inserts more than I ever have. I no longer have to go to the library to borrow horror books.

